Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. Interface posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TILE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 150,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Interface by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,904. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $759.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

