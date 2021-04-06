Brokerages Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Kornit Digital posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%.

Several analysts have commented on KRNT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

KRNT stock opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $125.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.