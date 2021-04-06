Brokerages Expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to announce $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.67. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on CASH. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. 11,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.55. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $48.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,356 shares of company stock worth $3,208,376. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,259,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,881,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

