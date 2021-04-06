Brokerages Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $992.10 million. Perrigo posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRGO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Perrigo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.05, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.