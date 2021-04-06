Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer raised Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.22.

NYSE ROP opened at $414.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $303.29 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

