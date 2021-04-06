Brokerages Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.00. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $763,474,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $78,634,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,219. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

