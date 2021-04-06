Brokers Offer Predictions for CarMax, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KMX. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

CarMax stock opened at $128.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $136.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CarMax by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

