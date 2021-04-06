Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Up 6%

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68. 92,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,916,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. The firm had revenue of $852.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 109.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,532 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 124,244 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,033 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,101 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.