Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $85,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,086,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,159,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,576,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,069,000 after purchasing an additional 199,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,151,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,735,000 after purchasing an additional 271,300 shares during the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.62.

BAM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.28. 39,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,456. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1,235.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

