Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$51.21 and last traded at C$51.17. 32,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 92,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.94.

BBU.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.57. The company has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -84.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$51.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.19%.

About Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

