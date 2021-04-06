Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,200.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and last traded at GBX 2,160 ($28.22), with a volume of 10545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,160 ($28.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,011 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,784.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £348.58 million and a P/E ratio of 27.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

In related news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($27.31), for a total transaction of £14,985.30 ($19,578.39).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

