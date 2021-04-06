BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 102,578 shares.The stock last traded at $87.64 and had previously closed at $89.51.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.90.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.1031 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth $40,156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BRP by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after buying an additional 201,350 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

