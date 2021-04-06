BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Hits Market Capitalization of $107.91 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $107.91 million and $18.03 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00007044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00074815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00293389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00106345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.39 or 0.00767538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00030299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012326 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,105,501 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

