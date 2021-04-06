BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Trading Down 0.5%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.33 and last traded at C$4.33. Approximately 54,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 89,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.20 to C$5.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.91 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$384.12 million and a PE ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.48.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.