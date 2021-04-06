BTU Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,428.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001067 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $56.38 million and approximately $33,428.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00057725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.68 or 0.00671107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.