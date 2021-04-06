Burst 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $83,735.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. Burst has a total market capitalization of $19.59 million and approximately $83,735.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 41.9% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Burst Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,118,360,740 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

