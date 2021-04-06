Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market capitalization of $12,252.37 and $75.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00054836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.34 or 0.00686697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00076765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

Business Credit Alliance Chain is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,674,437 tokens. The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org . Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Alliance Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Credit Alliance Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

