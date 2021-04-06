BUZZCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $10.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

