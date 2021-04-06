BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. BWX Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $68.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $59,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,109,073.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,643 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,625,000 after buying an additional 1,345,386 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after acquiring an additional 300,839 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,010 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

