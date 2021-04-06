Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.40 Million

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post sales of $68.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.10 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $62.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $269.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.10 million to $273.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $265.05 million, with estimates ranging from $261.70 million to $268.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

BY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BY stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.