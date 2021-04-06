Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post sales of $68.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.10 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $62.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $269.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.10 million to $273.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $265.05 million, with estimates ranging from $261.70 million to $268.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%.

BY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BY stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31. Byline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.