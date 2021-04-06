Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 97.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $213.11 million and $1.23 million worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.14 or 0.00465304 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

