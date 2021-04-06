Bytom One Day Volume Reaches $143.26 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 41.3% higher against the US dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $278.28 million and $143.26 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.26 or 0.00392474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005048 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Precium (PCM) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,667,914,088 coins and its circulating supply is 1,420,629,157 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

