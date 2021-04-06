Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) versus Citigroup (NYSE:C) Head-To-Head Review

Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citigroup and Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $88.84 billion 1.71 $11.37 billion $4.88 14.88 Cadence Bancorporation $991.00 million 2.65 $201.96 million $1.72 12.27

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Cadence Bancorporation. Cadence Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Citigroup has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citigroup and Cadence Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 7 16 0 2.63 Cadence Bancorporation 0 2 4 1 2.86

Citigroup presently has a consensus target price of $72.45, suggesting a potential downside of 0.20%. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential downside of 30.52%. Given Citigroup’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Cadence Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and Cadence Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 13.17% 6.63% 0.52% Cadence Bancorporation -40.33% 2.70% 0.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cadence Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Citigroup pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorporation pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cadence Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cadence Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Citigroup beats Cadence Bancorporation on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,348 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and commercial and residential real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as personal, family and household purposes, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management and other fiduciary, and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, and long-term care insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail and commercial customers under the Cadence Investment Services brand through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers correspondent banking products comprising treasury and liquidity management, Fed funds accommodation, wholesale mortgage, and commercial real estate participation services for financial institutions; and payroll and human resources services, payroll cards, and employee health insurance products. The company also provides debit and credit cards; merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; and automated clearing house, lock-box, remote deposit capture, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 98 branch offices in Texas, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee; and 32 branches throughout Georgia. The company also serves through ATMs and ITMs. Cadence Bancorporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

