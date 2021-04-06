Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 185.89 ($2.43).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 174.14 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 184.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 170.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 102.64 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £869.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.18.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.