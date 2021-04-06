CaixaBank’s (CAIXY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of CaixaBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CaixaBank stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 79,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,820. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

