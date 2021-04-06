CaixaPay (CXP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00074815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.16 or 0.00293389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00106345 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.39 or 0.00767538 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00030299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012326 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

