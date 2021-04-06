CaixaPay (CXP) Trading Up 3,826.1% This Week

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00073952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00273103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00115108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.81 or 0.00761787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,884.66 or 0.99581857 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00017550 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

