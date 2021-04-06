Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of CHY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 213,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.81.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.