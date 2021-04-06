Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of CCD stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 68,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,086. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
