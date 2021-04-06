Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of CHW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 257,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,915. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.
About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
