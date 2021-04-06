Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of CHW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 257,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,915. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.