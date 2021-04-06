Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of CSQ traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. 240,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,271. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $18.00.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
