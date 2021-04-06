Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous dividend of $0.11. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CMCL traded up GBX 85 ($1.11) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,150 ($15.02). The company had a trading volume of 10,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181. The stock has a market cap of £139.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,103 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,223.19. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals; and silver. It primarily holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

