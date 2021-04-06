California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.08. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.23%.

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 50.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

