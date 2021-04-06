Callisto Network Trading 30.5% Higher This Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $24.85 million and $353,289.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,116.92 or 0.03629895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00030991 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

