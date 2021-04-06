Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cfra raised their target price on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cameco from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of CCO traded down C$0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$22.54. The stock had a trading volume of 604,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,346. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$11.84 and a 12 month high of C$24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.95 billion and a PE ratio of -168.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.48.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$550.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

