Canaccord Genuity Boosts Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Price Target to $16.00

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:DMS opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Digital Media Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $102.63 million for the quarter.

In other Digital Media Solutions news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of Digital Media Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

