Canaccord Genuity Downgrades ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Hold

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of ACAD opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.46. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

