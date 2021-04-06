Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 94,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.33% of First Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 205,574 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $12,628,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of FBNC opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Bancorp has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.14 million. Analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

