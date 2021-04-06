Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires New Stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 142,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.63% of Titan Machinery as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,929.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,985,108.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 112,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,942. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $607.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.92. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

