Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 560.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COG opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on COG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

