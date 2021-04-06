Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 678.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,813 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,662,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 52,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 41,268 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 270,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR opened at $91.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Insiders have sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.