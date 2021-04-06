Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $99.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.