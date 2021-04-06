Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 120,065 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 22,442.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,065 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of KB Home worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KB Home by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 78,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 36,683 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 in the last ninety days. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBH stock opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. Zacks Investment Research lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.35.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

