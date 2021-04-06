Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 13,207 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 349.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $2,500,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,728,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $140.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.91.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,702 shares of company stock worth $3,478,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.06.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

