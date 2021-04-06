Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 38,677 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 161.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,677 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

