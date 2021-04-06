Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 52,501 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 1,363.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 52,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BERY opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

