Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 1,432,023 New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,432,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.21% of New Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. New Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NGD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

