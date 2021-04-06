Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 310,000 CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of CI Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,408,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $14,611,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,956,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,807,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

