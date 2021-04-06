Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 47,000 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.11% of EnerSys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 88.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1,256.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.78.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. EnerSys’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.