Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Rackspace Technology worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

